Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam, the State Crime Branch conducted a large-scale raid at a farmhouse in Nayagarh district’s Daspalla area and arrested three persons linked to the case.

According to reports, the raid took place at a farmhouse located in Chhadeyapalli near the Daspalla-Boudh border, within the Baisipalli Wildlife Sanctuary. The arrested individuals have been identified as Muna Mohanty, Srikant Maharana and Sukanta Maharana, all close associates of the key accused Shankar Prusty.

Shankar Prusty, a resident of Ganjam and owner of Punchsoft Technology Pvt. Ltd., is believed to be one of the main masterminds behind the recruitment scam. The Crime Branch had earlier issued a lookout circular against Shankar and his associate Muna, who hails from the Kalapathar area of Cuttack district.

Crime Branch officials had received inputs that Muna, Srikant and Sukanta were hiding at a farmhouse owned by a former block chairman in Nayagarh. Acting on this tip-off, a team raided the spot on Thursday and nabbed them.

Investigations have revealed that a total of 114 candidates, arrested earlier in connection with the case, had collectively paid around Rs 11.40 crore in advance to Shankar through Muna.

The Crime Branch has also found evidence suggesting that Muna purchased an SUV during the Durga Puja festival using part of this money.