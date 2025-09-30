Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has postponed the written examination for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment under CPSE-2024, which was scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6.

According to a press note issued by OPRB, the decision was taken due to 'unforeseen development'. The Board assured that the fresh dates for the examination would be announced later.

The postponement comes amid reports of alleged malpractice in the recruitment process. Reports said Odisha Police recently brought back around 120 candidates from Andhra Pradesh for questioning after irregularities were suspected. Berhampur police have taken them into custody and are conducting interrogations.

The Crime Branch has also been directed to conduct a probe into the matter and identify those involved in the incident.