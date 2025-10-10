Bhadrak: Odisha police has suspended a sub-inspector (SI) over dereliction of duty and directing a youth to pose as a law enforcement official to probe a matter on his behalf in Bhadrak district. He was identified as SI Kartik Jena of Bhadrak Rural police station. SP Manoj Raut ordered his suspension after the incident came to light.

The accused youth Piyush Ranjan Panda of Dhusuri area in Dhamnagar block, was arrested too. He will be produced in court today.

As per reports, Piyush, a civilian, used to assist SI Jena with computer-related work and few other activities at the police station since a few days. On Thursday, Jena was supposed to go as Inspecting Officer (IO) to Rasikabaga village in Kalei panchayat to probe a case relating to a woman there. Instead, he asked Piyush to impersonate him and go to the site on his behalf.

When Piyush reached the village on his motorcycle instead of the official police vehicle and started interacting with locals regarding the case, the latter suspected his credentials. They questioned him regarding his police background, suspecting foul play. When his answers did not sound convincing, some villagers detained Piyush and reported the matter to Bhadrak Rural police.

Later, after a case was registered, Piyush wastaken into police custody. Interrogation revealed that he was a middleman and had posed as a fake cop on SI Jena's behest. He was arrested subsequently. Official sources said he will be produced in court today. "Investigation is underway to establish circumstances leading to such a breach of duty. The accused is in no way connected to the Police Department," informed Arup Abhisekh Behera, Bhadrak ASP.

Meanwhile, SP Manoj Raut ordered suspension of SI Jena for lapse of duty after the matter came to the fore.