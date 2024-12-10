Nuapada: In a tragic mishap, three members of a family died after they were reportedly hit by a speeding truck while returning from a fair in Komna block of Odisha's Nuapada district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Guddu Dharua (22) and his nephews Hetaram Sabar (19) and Shyam Sabar (17) of Daldali village.

As per reports, the trio had gone to Nuapada to see Kosali Sanskruti Mahotsav on Monday. After visiting the fair, they were returning home on their two-wheeler at around 9 pm when a speeding truck hit them on NH 353 near Daldali Chhak within Lakhana police limits. Such was the force of the collision that the three of them sustained critical injuries after being flung off bike.

Locals rushed them in an ambulance to the district headquarters hospital but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Sources said the truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

Police, meanwhile, informed that the bodies will be handed over to the family after postmortem. efforts are on to track the accused, they added.