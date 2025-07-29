Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards empowering women weavers, the Department of Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Weavers’ Service Centre under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. The collaboration aims to enhance skill development, integrate modern design practices, and provide access to both national and international markets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida reaffirmed the state government's commitment to making women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) economically self-reliant. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent mention of Odisha’s Santali weaving art from Mayurbhanj and the Sankirtan groups of Keonjhar in his “Mann Ki Baat” address, Parida said, “Our mothers are making Odisha proud across the nation. We are determined to provide SHGs with viable and dignified income-generating opportunities, in line with our vision to achieve the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ target.”

She further added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state now envisions elevating ‘Lakhpati Didis’ into ‘Crorepati Didis’, transforming their financial prospects.

The MoU is expected to provide design mentoring, training, and robust market linkages for weaving-based SHGs, enabling them to align with contemporary fashion and décor trends. The partnership aims to build a sustainable, women-led textile ecosystem and strengthen the textile value chain across Odisha.

Shalini Pandit, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Mission Shakti, highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that it supports thousands of women already engaged in weaving, tailoring, embroidery, and home-based production. “This partnership will foster a conducive ecosystem for design innovation, hands-on training, and market readiness for SHG members,” she stated.

Also present at the event were Monica Priyadarshini, Director of the Department, and Bikash Kumar, Deputy Director of the Weavers’ Service Centre.

As part of the collaboration, the Weavers’ Service Centre will assist in developing multi-colour paper designs that reflect emerging trends in apparel and home décor. It will also support prototype creation, offer expert advice on aesthetics and product finishing, and help SHGs prepare their offerings for market entry. Additionally, SHG products will benefit from professional photography and digital cataloging to improve both online and offline visibility.

This partnership is expected to be a transformative force in converting traditional weaving skills into structured enterprises. By linking creative potential with professional mentorship, it aims to foster sustainable livelihoods, enhance market competitiveness, and create long-term value for women-led SHGs across Odisha.