Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to reel under an intense cold wave as temperatures dropped sharply across several parts of the state on Friday. While the forested region of Similipal recorded sub-zero temperatures, Jharsuguda witnessed its coldest night in more than seven decades.

Similipal shivers under sub-zero temperature

Similipal emerged as the coldest pocket in the state, with Upper Baraha Kamuda recording a minimum temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius. Several other locations inside the Similipal region also reported low night temperatures, indicating severe cold conditions in the forest belt.

The minimum temperatures recorded at various places in Similipal were:

Upper Baraha Kamuda: Minus 1°C

Chahala: 2°C

Gurguria: 2°C

Barehipani: 5°C

Ramatirtha: 9°C

Satkosia: 9°C

Kiajhari: 10°C

Jharsuguda breaks 72-year-old record

Jharsuguda registered a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest night in the last 72 years. This comes just two days after the district had broken its previous all-time record of lowest temperature.

The prolonged dip in temperature has disrupted normal life, with residents braving chilling winds during the night and early morning hours.

A local of Jharsuguda said, “We have never felt such cold in our lifetime. People are staying indoors and using extra blankets to protect themselves from the biting cold.”

Rourkela records its lowest temperature

The city of Rourkela registered its all-time coldest night with a minimum temperature of 3.6°C. The intense cold wave conditions have thrown normal life out of gear in the steel city.