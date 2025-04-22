Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under a severe heatwave, with Jharsuguda recording a scorching 46.2 degrees Celsius on Monday—breaking an 80-year-old temperature record for the region.

Per the Regional Meteorological Centre, this is the highest temperature ever recorded in Jharsuguda in the month of April. The previous record stood at 46.1°C on April 20, 2010.

The centre also reported 14 locations across the State recorded temperatures of 40°C or above, with Hirakud following Jharsuguda at 44.7°C.

Here are the temperatures recorded in other major towns:

Sambalpur – 44.6 degrees Celsius

Boudh – 44.5 degrees Celsius

Angul – 42.3 degrees Celsius

Sundargarh – 43.8 degrees Celsius

Talcher – 40.6 degrees Celsius

Bhawanipatna – 42.8 degrees Celsius

Bolangir – 43.2 degrees Celsius

Titlagarh – 44 degrees Celsius

Sonepur – 43.8 degrees Celsius

Paralakhemundi – 40 degrees Celsius

Bargarh – 42.8 degrees Celsius

Nuapada – 42 degrees Celsius

Rourkela – 42.8 degrees Celsius

In response to the extreme weather, the Odisha Government ordered the suspension of classes in all schools and colleges across the State starting April 23, until further notice.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stated the directive covers all Government, Government-aided, and privately-run educational institutions.

"Acting on the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this decision prioritises the health and safety of students amid the ongoing heatwave," the Minister said.

He also announced the closure of Anganwadi centres, which were operating from 7 AM to 8:30 AM. Children enrolled at these centres will receive take-home rations delivered to their homes.

The Minister added further decisions will be taken based on temperature trends in the coming days. District Collectors have been instructed to strictly implement the directive. “Strict action will be taken against any institution found violating the order,” Pujari warned.

However, examinations will continue as per the existing schedule, and district administrations have been directed to make the necessary arrangements for their smooth conduct.