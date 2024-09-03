Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today appointed six IAS officers who completed Phase –II training as Sub-Collectors of different regions of the State.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, 2022 batch IAS Akshay Pillay has been appointed as Sub-Collector of Bonei.

The notification further stated in exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government appointed Pillay, as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bonei in the district of Sundargarh.

2022 batch IAS Prahlad Narayan Sharma has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Athagarh.

ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Government appointed Sharma as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Athagarh in the district of Cuttack.

2022 batch IAS Arugula Sneha has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Padampur. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha

Sanhita, 2023, the Government appointed Sneha as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Padampur in the district of Bargarh.

2022 batch IAS Akavaram Sasya Reddy has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Jeypore.

Reddy was also appointed as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jeypore in the district of Koraput.

2022 IAS Samir Kumar Jena has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Talcher. The Government appointed Jena as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Talcher as well.

2022 batch IAS Soumyaranjan Pradhan has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Rairangpur. The Government appointed Pradhan as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Rairangpur in the district of Mayurbhanj as well.