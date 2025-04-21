Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under intense heatwave conditions, with 13 places across the State recording day temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above today.

Per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature at 45.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Boudh at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Other locations that witnessed temperatures 40 degrees Celsius or higher include:

Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Titlagarh – 43°C each

Bhawanipatna – 42.5°C

Hirakud – 42.4°C

Bolangir – 42.3°C

Sonepur – 42.1°C

Rourkela – 42°C

Angul – 41.7°C

Nuapada – 41.5°C

Paralakhemundi – 40°C

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36 and 35.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, the meteorolgical centre added.

The searing heat has also led to a rise in heat-related illnesses. Per the Odisha Government, 49 cases have been reported so far, with several individuals requiring hospitalisation.

Public Health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra stated data collected up to April 20 shows Sambalpur district leading with 40 reported cases on Sunday. Deogarh recorded six cases, while Khordha, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar reported one case each.

Dr. Mishra clarified no suspected deaths or hospitalisations due to heat stroke have been reported so far. He urged the public to remain cautious, avoid direct exposure to the sun, and stay hydrated amid the ongoing heatwave.