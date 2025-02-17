Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha gave importance to education, rural development, agriculture and health sectors in the Budget proposal for 2025-26.

The government has allocated Rs 23,635 crore towards the health care sector while the education sector got the allocation of Rs 41,273 crore for 2025-26 fiscal.

The BJP government has proposed to spend Rs 24,250 crore on various social security measures. Similarly, it has made an outlay of Rs 17,998 crore for the empowerment of women in the state.

As per the Budget proposal, the state government will spend Rs 37,838 crore on agriculture and allied sector in the state in 2025-26 fiscal. It has made an allocation of Rs 16,273 crore towards irrigation and flood control.

The government has proposed to spend Rs 39,221 crore in rural development sector. On the other hand, the Urban Development sector got an allocation of 9,985 crore in the Budget proposal.

As per the Budget statement, the School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department got the highest allocation of Rs 31,185.47 crore in 2025-26 financial year.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department got the second highest allocation of Rs 28,451 crore.

The government has made third highest allocation of Rs 22,741 crore towards the Health and Family Welfare sector.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi tabled a Budget proposal of Rs 2.90 lakh crore for 2025-26 financial year in the Assembly today.