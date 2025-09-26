Balangir: A public stunt turned fatal as a snake rescuer died after being bitten by a cobra while trying to flaunt his handling skills in Sindhekela in Odisha's Balangir district here. The deceased was identified as Santosh Chanda, a resident of Sahupada which comes under Sindhekela police limits. He lost his life after the rescued cobra bit his tongue during public display of the reptile.

As per reports, Santosh was known locally for his skilled handling of snakes. Villagers sought his help whenever a reptile strayed into residential areas. On Wednesday evening, Santosh was called to capture a cobra that had entered a local's house. After successfully catching the snake, he did not release the reptile into the wild. Instead, he took it to the village square to flaunt the cobra and display his handling expertise in front of a crowd. But the attention-seeking behaviour proved costly as the cobra struck Santosh and bit his tongue in a sudden, unpredictable movement.

Eyewitnesses said he collapsed immediately after the snakebite and was rushed to Bhawanipatna hospital but doctors failed to save him. Santosh succumbed shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

The incident came as a shock for the entire locality as Santosh was popular among villagers for his skilled handling of snakes. It also highlighted the dangerous consequences of indulging in public entertainment with poisonous reptiles as such encounters could cost lives.