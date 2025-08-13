Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Society of the Americas (OSA), the largest non-profit and non-political association representing people of Odia origin in North America, has elected its office-bearers for the 2025-2027 term.

The OSA is committed to preserving and promoting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, language and socio-cultural values among its diaspora across the United States and Canada.

Following successful election, the OSA has announced its new Executive Committee for the 2025-2027 term.

Nageswar Rajanala, New Jersey, has been elected as the president of the OSA while Utkal Nayak, Maryland, has been elected as its vice president.

Snigdha Hota, Maryland, has been elected as the secretary of the OSA while Sanjeeb Rout has been elected as its treasurer.

The term of the newly-elected Executive Committee will conclude on July 3, 2027.

The Executive Committee has appointed Debadutta (BUNU) Behera, Nil Bisoi and Sunil Sabat as the members of OSA public relations office.

Founded in 1969 and incorporated in 1981, the OSA is dedicated to fostering a supportive, non-political and inclusive community of Odia immigrants and those interested in Odisha living in North America.

The outfit promotes awareness of Odisha’s language, traditions and cultures through annual conventions, regional festivals, language workshops and electronic media channels.