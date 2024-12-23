Bhubaneswar: Odisha's renewable energy ambitions took center stage at the Odisha Solar Investor Conclave, organised in Bhubaneswar by GRIDCO Limited and iFOREST (International Forum for Environment Sustainability and Technology).

The event underscored the state’s commitment to achieving 7.5 GW of solar capacity by 2030, as part of the state’s larger vision to add 10.95 GW of renewable energy capacity by the same year.

The conclave, brought together 150+ commercial and industrial consumers, 100+ solar developers and 400+ participants to explore investment opportunities, foster partnerships, and discuss the enabling policy framework designed to transform Odisha into a solar energy hub.

Delivering his keynote address, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy, said, “The Government of Odisha is committed to renewable energy. Our Prime Minister has shown the way forward for 2070. Solar is a key driver for the state’s growth and Odisha has everything possible going for it. Our investment climate is conducive, we have a robust system in place and we have the will power to harness it”.

In his inaugural address, Principal Secretary, Energy Department Vishal Kumar Dev said, “Odisha is on the cusp of a transformative energy transition. The demand for clean and affordable energy has never been more important to address the global challenge of climate change. This conclave is a testament to our commitment to clean energy,” said Dev.

Solar power currently accounts for 21% of Odisha's total 2,938 MW renewable energy capacity, including hydro. This includes 508 MW of ground-mounted, 58 MW of rooftop, and 42 MW of off-grid solar capacity. 28% of the 1,343 MW of renewable energy in the development pipeline.

Top districts for solar potential include Sundargarh (15.23 GW), Angul (14.06 GW), Balangir (11.62 GW), Jharsuguda (11.45 GW), and Dhenkanal (9.70 GW). These are also Odisha’s key industrial hubs.

Speaking about the Odisha Solar Conclave being a precursor to Utkarsh Odisha or Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Managing Director, GRIDCO Ltd, Trilochan Panda said, “We have found that a modest potential of 200GW is available in the state currently. A large chunk will come from floating solar, rooftop solar and PM Kusum. A lot of incentives have been given by the state to promote renewable energy. The ecosystem is very encouraging.”

President and CEO of iFOREST, Chandra Bhushan said, “A green environment is only possible if we build a green economy. And clean energy is its biggest driver. There is demand, potential to supply and favourable conditions for the sector to grow. Five years from now, the potential of renewable energy will expand”.

The conclave demonstrated that a massive market is right here within the state. The event saw robust participation from solar developers, consumers, investors, government and civil society, who discussed roadmaps to solar expansion, solar integration, building a policy ecosystem that prioritises ease of doing investments and more.