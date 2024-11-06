Bhubaneswar: The speed of 'Mo Bus' buses will be restricted to 40 KMPH within cities while the speed limit for routes outside cities will be 50 KMPH, said Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra today.

Every bus will be equipped with speed governors to enforce these limits. Only licensed and experienced drivers will be permitted to operate the buses, the minister said.

Moreover, strict checks will be conducted to ensure that drivers are not under the influence of alcohol, the minister added.

The minister has directed the concerned officials to prioritize these safety protocols.

Recently, several 'Mo Bus' buses were involved in road accidents, causing loss of life and injuries to some citizens. These incidents had raised safety concerns among the passengers.

The buses are currently operating in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khordha, Pipili, Puri, Konark, Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur.