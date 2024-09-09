Bhubaneswar: With the Meteorological Department forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha, the Special Relief Commissioner, Deoranjan Kumar Singh today asked the field-level functionaries to remain prepared for any eventuality.

As preparedness measures, the SRC directed the officials to keep flood fighting materials ready at strategic places. He asked to take immediate action to prevent any breach or close the breach and damage of roads, if any.

Engineers in charge have been directed to keep close watch over the embankments, especially weak and vulnerable points in river and canal embankments. Drainage engineers and officials were asked to clear the congestion materials from the drainage channels for free flow of flood and rainwater.

The SRC instructed the Urban Local Bodies to make advance arrangements for dewatering from the areas likely to face waterlogging.

The IMD issued Red warning for Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Balangir, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Puri districts. The meteorological department forecasted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in these districts under the influence of a Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal.

Highlighting about the deployment of relief and rescue personnel, the SRC stated 18 teams of ODRAF have been stationed in different districts. As many as 12 teams have been kept in readiness for Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh and Boudh districts.

Five teams of Fire Services one in each block of Malkangiri district have been deployed. Besides, one team of Fire personnel from Nabarangpur and one team from Jeypore have been moved to Malkangiri. The teams of Balangir, Koraput and other nearby districts have been kept in readiness.

The SRC deployed six teams of NDRF in Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh districts and kept two teams on standby.

DG, Fire Services and Home Guards, Sudhansu Sarangi, SSEPD Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi and DIG Southern Division Charan Meena have been deputed to Malkangiri to supervise and assist the district administration in disaster management.

The SRC ordered to keep 30 additional pumps ready for dewatering in Bhubaneswar. 10 additional pumps for Cuttack and 10 more pumps for Puri have also been kept in readiness.

No. of affected areas

Six blocks and 36 villages in Koraput district have been affected by the flood-like situation following heavy rainfall. Road communication from Digapur to Kundra has been disrupted due to flowing of water over the Biri Nadi bridge.

Malkangiri district has been worst affected due to the heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall of 253 mm was recorded in Malkangiri block of the district during last 24 hours. More than 200 mm rainfall was recorded in Chitrakonda and Khoirput blocks of the district.

Water overflowing all the bridges of Malkangiri district on the Pangam to Motu Road stretch. As many as 504 people have been evacuated and sheltered in four relief camps.

Malkangiri and Kalimela blocks and six villages were the worst affected, the SRC office stated.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the preparedness measures in the State Emergency Operation Centre in Bhubaneswar at 11 AM in the presence of senior officials.

The SRC office said the situation is being closely monitored.

The State experienced average rainfall of 30.4 mm till 8:30 am today in last 24 hours.