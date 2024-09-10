Puri: Devotees visiting the Shree Jagannath Temple will be able to pay obeisance to the deities in a more seamless manner. The Odisha Government has decided to make air-conditioned arrangements in the ‘Nata Mandap’ (the audience hall) of the temple.

After seeking suggestions from the advisers to the temple’s Engineering department, the ACs will be set up in the Nata Mandap, said Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain. Large boxes and Almirhas present in the audience hall will also be shifted for the convenience of the devotees.

Separate queues will be made for elderly devotees in the temple. However, it is not clear whether barricade or human chain system will be placed inside the temple.

The decision has been taken after holding discussions with all the stakeholders. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri District Collector and SP have been entrusted with the charge to make the air-conditioned arrangement.

During heavy rush of devotees, many usually get suffocated in the ‘Nata Mandap’. To ensure smooth darshan, the AC facilities will create a soothing environment for devotees, a servitor said.