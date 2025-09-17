Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has issued a circular banning illegal modifications in vehicles, particularly those being converted into DJ vehicles, warning of strict action against violators.

The move comes after several recent accidents linked to unsafe DJ vehicles, which often involve unauthorised structural changes, oversized sound systems, lights, and loud music. Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena expressed serious concern over the issue and directed the department to act firmly.

According to the circular, any unauthorised alteration to a vehicle’s structure, such as changes in height, length, or width, will invite penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. Fitness and registration certificates of such vehicles will also be cancelled under Sections 53 and 56(4) of the Act.

The STA clarified that there is no provision for "DJ vehicles" under the Motor Vehicles Act. Using vehicles with illegal sound systems, amplifiers, laser lights, or neon fittings violates safety norms and will attract heavy fines.

The STA will conduct strict inspections, especially during nights and festive seasons.

The STA has also announced awareness campaigns to educate vehicle owners and operators on legal and safety standards. Citizens hiring such vehicles have been urged to verify whether the vehicle is registered and complies with safety rules.

Police cooperation has also been sought to make the enforcement drive more effective in the upcoming festive season.