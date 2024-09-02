Bhubaneswar: The issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants rocked the Odisha Legislative Assembly today. Raising the issue, BJP Legislator from Udala, Bhaskar Madhei sought a reply from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the steps taken to identify the infiltrators in the State.

The Chief Minister in a written reply stated the Odisha Government has directed all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to identify the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants at the earliest.

Majhi added teams comprising officials from Tehsils, Blocks and Police Stations will be formed in different parts of the State. The teams will identify the illegal immigrants in different parts, especially Kendrapara district, Bhubaneswar and Puri.

Number of illegal immigrants till 2021

As per estimates, as many as 3,740 Bangladeshi immigrants were staying in Odisha till 2021. In Bargarh, two immigrants; in Bhadrak, 199 immigrants, in Kendrapara, 1649 immigrants; in Bhubaneswar, 17 immigrants; in Jagatsinghpur, 1112 immigrants; in Malkangiri, 655 immigrants and in Nabarangpur, 106 immigrants have been staying.

The decision of the Odisha Government to identify the illegal immigrants carries significance amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh.

Odisha is located about 200 km away from the Bangladesh coast. Bangladeshis used to enter Odisha illegally using small boats.