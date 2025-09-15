Cuttack: The Odisha State Bar Council has debarred a Bhadrak-based advocate from practice for two years after he was found using obscene and derogatory language against judicial officers, particularly women judges, on social media.

Council Chairman Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedy stated Advocate Hemanta Kumar Nayak, a resident of Rajuali Bindha, has been suspended from practice for two years, starting from the date of the Disciplinary Committee’s judgment. He has also been directed to refrain from making derogatory remarks against the judiciary or engaging in any other unprofessional conduct.

Investigations revealed Nayak had been posting critical and offensive comments on Facebook against judicial officers in Bhadrak, the legal system, and even the State Bar Council. Using the pseudonym Grant Kumar Nayak (Kanakya), he regularly criticised court verdicts, including those of the Orissa High Court.

The Bar Council took strong exception to these posts and, in April, decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings. A three-member committee was constituted and issued multiple show-cause notices to Nayak. However, instead of responding, he continued to question the council’s effectiveness through social media posts and failed to appear before the committee.