Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Book Fair-2024 will commence today as Surama Padhy, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, is scheduled to inaugurate the event in the evening at the Exhibition Ground in Unit-3, Bhubaneswar.

The sixth edition of the book fair will continue till December 17. It is being organised by the Odisha Language, Literature, and Culture Department.

The event will feature around 400 stalls with the participation of 200 publishers and booksellers.

Three pavilions with different themes focussing on the legacy of Dr Harekrushna Mahatab, Lord Buddha, Birsa Munda and other freedom fighters have been formed.

The main entrance has been named after Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, the central stage after Satakadi Hota, the inner entrance after poet Harihar Mishra, and an internal platform after Satyaranjan Bahidar.

At the book fair, a coffee corner has been set up to facilitate interaction between authors and readers. Visitors to the fair can meet their favourite authors, enjoy coffee, and engage in conversations and discussions with them.

Additionally, a small auditorium has been created for main-stage events such as book launches and literary discussions. Here, publishers can present new books to readers and host literary debates.

Moreover, visitors to the fair can enjoy delicious food from stalls set up by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation, Millet Mission, Koraput Coffee, and Mission Shakti.