Bhubaneswar: ‘Daman’, produced by Dipendra Samal, has been adjudged the best movie for the year 2022. Minister Suryabanshi Suraj today made the announcement while declaring the names of winners of the Odisha State Film Awards at the Sanskriti Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Actor Babusan Mohanty has been named the Best Actor for the year 2022 for his excellent performance in ‘Daman’. Actress Lopamudra Mishra has won the Best Actress award for ‘Baura Hata Baksha’.

The Minister announced Director Anant Mohapatra will be honoured with the ‘Mohan Sunder Deb Goswami’ award for the year 2020. For his lifelong contributions to the cinema industry, Mohapatra will receive the award instituted by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.

Film personalities Srinibas Mohapatra and Jairam Samal will receive the ‘Mohan Sunder Deb Goswami’ award for the year 2021 and 2022.

The Minister stated the winners of the ‘Mohan Sunder Deb Goswami’ will receive cash award ₹5 lakh and citation.

The State Film Awards will be given away in 33 categories for the year 2020, 2021 and 2022.

For 2022, the Best Director award went to Sudhansu Mohan Sahu for 'Mayabi'. The Best Scriptwriter award went to Mihir Ranjan Acharya for Bagha Bazari: The Dance of Tigers.

Pankaj Jal was adjudged the Best Music Director ( Balakrushna Das Puraskar) for Khara: The Heat in 2022. Best Tribal Language Movie went to Dewa (Koya language) produced by Rabi Shankar Rath.

In 2022, the Best Writing on Odia Cinema award went to Surya Deo for Odia Cinema Song (Saturi Ru Athastori). ‘Manayu’: My Wonderland produced by Santanu Mishra and directed by Pranab Kumar Aich was adjudged Best documentary movie.

State Film Awards for 2021:

Best Film: Partikshya produced by Anupam Pattnaik, Dalchini produced by Atish Kumar Rout

Best Director: Suresh Patnaik for Trushna

Best Actor: Ankit Kumar for Bhoka, Dipanwita Dasmohapatra for Partikshya

Best Actress: Suryamayee Mohapatra for Dalchini

Best Scriptwriter: Ranjan Das for Bhoka, Gaurahari Das for Pratikshya

Best Music Director: Abhijit Majumdar for Trushna

Best Documentary Movie – small movie: The Healing Touch produced by Nila Mohapatra and directed by Shweta Kumar Das

Documentary: The Mountain Hockey Producer Raj Kishore Hota, director Abinash Pradhan and Debasish Mohapatra

There was no winner in the Best writing on Odia Cinema and Best Tribal Language Movie categories.

State Film Awards for 2020

Best Movie: Sahid Raghu Sardar produced by Biswanath Patnaik

Best Director: Rakesh Samal for Romeo Raja

Best Actor: Debasish Patra for Sahid Raghu Sardar, Amlan Das for Romeo Raja

Best Actress: Kabya Kiran Shukla for Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Scriptwriter: Biswantha Patnaik for Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Music Director (Bala Krushna Puraskar): Baidyanath Dash for Romeo Raja

Best Documentary Movie: Short Film: Mask produced by Nila Mohapatra and directed by Shewta Kumar Dash

Best Writing on Odia Cinema: Surya Deo for Kali Paein Kalira Cinema

Best Tribal Language movie none