Bhubaneswar: The state government has reconstituted the Odisha State Law Commission by appointing a new chairperson and two members.

Justice Biswanath Rath, a former judge of Orissa High Court, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Odisha State Law Commission, said a notification issued by the Law Department today.

Senior advocates Surya Prakash Mishra and Soura Chandra Mohapatra have been made members to the law commission, it added.

Advocate General Pitambar Acharya and Law Department Principal Secretary Manas Ranjan Barik are the ex-officio members of the commission, said the notification.

Law Department Additional Secretary is the member secretary of the law commission, it added.

The law commission usually assist the state government to improve and revise the existing laws and enact new ones in consonance with the present situation.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier said that the state government has started the process to identify obsolete laws in a bid to repeal them.

“Our laws must be appropriate to the changing times. There are many obsolete laws which have no relevance today. These are being identified. Soon, these laws will be repealed,” stated the CM.