Bhubaneswar: Some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today.

The incident took place near Kalunga railway station in Sundargarh.

The windowpanes of two coaches of the Vande Bharat Express were damaged in the stone pelting incident.

At least three passengers also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

On being informed, senior officials of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

The officials of the Railways also reached the spot and repaired the damaged windowpanes.

“Our officials are probing the incident. They are trying to identify the miscreants involved in the incident and their motives. No one was injured in the stone pelting incident,” said the Railways.

It is worth mentioning here that some people had pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express between Meramandali and Budhapank stations in Dhenkanal-Angul railway section in Odisha in November, 2023.

A windowpane of an executive class coach had been damaged in the incident.