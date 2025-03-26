Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, stray dogs were spotted nibbling on a new born baby girl's body at a dumpyard today in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The horrifying sight was reported from the vicinity of Mahesdihi Theme Park within Sundargarh town limits in the morning.

It is suspected that the baby was abandoned and dumped in the garbage trash after the mother delivered. There are also speculations that the baby girl could have been abandoned due to the deep-rooted preference for a male child.

However, the exact reason behind the baby's death or circumstances leading to it is not established yet.

Locals and municipal council member Sumant Sahu spotted the stray dogs and informed police immediately who arrived at the spot and initiated investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.