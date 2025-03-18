Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has intensified its measures to combat poaching and illegal encroachments in the Similipal Tiger Reserve by establishing the Similipal Wildlife Intelligence Network (S-WIN). This specialised network will collect and analyse data on wildlife poaching to enhance conservation efforts.

Addressing the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Minister for Forests, Environment, and Climate Change, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, provided insights into the State’s commitment to protecting Similipal.

As part of the strategy, 135 anti-poaching camps and temporary platforms have been set up in the Similipal South Wildlife Sanctuary, while 79 similar camps have been established in the Similipal North Wildlife Sanctuary, he added.

Strengthened conservation measures

Recognising Similipal’s ecological significance, the Odisha Government has taken proactive steps to safeguard its rich biodiversity. Included in the Tiger Project since 1973, Similipal receives continuous financial support through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme-Project Tiger (CSS-PT) to enhance its infrastructure.

To further strengthen conservation efforts, a new 10-year Tiger Conservation Plan has been approved, spanning from 2023-24 to 2032-33.

Technological advancements in surveillance

Advanced surveillance systems, including AI-powered cameras, infrared cameras, and trap cameras, have been installed to monitor poaching activities and wildlife movement. Additionally, the Similipal Special Tiger Protection Force (SSTPF) has been deployed to safeguard the region’s diverse flora and fauna. Permanent forest officials, security assistants, and retired army personnel have also been appointed to strengthen security.

Enhanced security measures

To bolster protection, the Forest Protection Force and Eco-Development Committee are actively working in the buffer zones of Similipal. Special vehicles have been allocated for officers to facilitate quick response to poaching incidents. Permanent wireless centers have been established to improve communication and data transmission.

Forest officials have been equipped with modern weapons, including INSAS rifles, X-caliber rifles, and automatic pistols, to enhance security operations. Fire lines are being created during summer to prevent forest fires, and a specialised firefighting squad has been formed to address emergency situations.

Tracking and habitat management

To monitor tiger movement and other wildlife, the Government has implemented M-Stripes and Phase-IV tracking systems. Extensive public awareness campaigns are also being conducted to involve local communities in conservation efforts.

To improve wildlife habitats, initiatives such as grassland management, salt lick management, and water reservoir construction have been undertaken to ensure adequate food and water supply for animals. A rapid response team has been established to rescue distressed wildlife.

All villages within Similipal, except Bakua village, have been fully relocated to create more space for wildlife. Additionally, a tiger migration scheme is being implemented to introduce tigers from other States, enhancing genetic diversity and increasing the tiger population in Similipal.

Crackdown on Wildlife Crimes

To further intensify protection, a special Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising permanent forest and police personnel has been formed. Over the past three years, authorities have registered 103 wildlife crime cases, arrested 255 poachers, and seized 57 firearms, underscoring the Government’s unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation.

With these concerted efforts, Odisha is reinforcing its dedication to preserving the ecological integrity of the Similipal Tiger Reserve while ensuring the long-term survival of its diverse wildlife.