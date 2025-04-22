Keonjhar: Mystery shrouded the death of a student whose body was found in the hostel of a private institution in Odisha's Keonjhar district late on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Jalandhara Mahanta, son of Jagabandhu Mahanta of Tangarpada village under Patna police limits.

As per reports, Jalandhara was pursuing a summer course in Gayatri Residential College, a private institution in Keonjhar town and was staying in the hostel.

On Monday night, he had dinner with his friends as usual around 10 pm and went to sleep. However, when his hostel mates went to wake him up at around 1 am, Jalandhara did not respond. The students called the college authorities and informed them about the situation following which Jalandhara was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. But doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The exact reason behind his sudden death is still not clear. Meanwhile, Town Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and registered a case.