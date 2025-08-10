Bhubaneswar: Responding to an invitation from the President of India, a group of 20 students and four escort teachers from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Laing, Bhawanipur, Mahasing, and Phiringia located in Sundargarh and Kandhamal districts visited the Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 9 to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

In a memorable highlight, five girls from EMRS Laing had the honour of tying a traditional Rakhi on the wrist of President Droupadi Murmu and presenting her with an abstract artwork depicting Radha and Krishna. The painting, blending spiritual themes with modern artistic expression, featured fluid forms, vibrant colour abstraction, and emotional depth, symbolising the harmony between tradition and contemporary creativity.

The handmade Rakhi, meticulously crafted with paddy grains and featuring an intricate Lord Jagannath motif at its centre, showcased the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.

The students expressed immense pride and joy in witnessing the grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhawan and celebrating the festival in the presence of the nation’s First Citizen.