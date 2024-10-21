Nayagarh: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested a police personnel on the charge of demanding and accepting bribe in Nayagarh district today. The accused official was identified as Sheikh Habibul Rehman, Sub Inspector, Khandapada police station in the district. He was caught red-handed while taking Rs 3000 bribe as part of a monthly installment.

As per reports, Rehman was apprehended as part of a plan by the anti-corruption bureau following a complaint in this regard. The complainant alleged that Rehman was demanding money from him to allow him to continue his business. The accused had earlier taken Rs 15,000 from the complainant but was regularly harassing him for more. After the complainant reached out to the Vigilance officials, a trap was laid and Rehman caught while accepting his monthy installment of Rs 3,000 as bribe.

Official source informed that a case has been registered and investigation underway.