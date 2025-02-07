Bhubaneswar: The 4th phase money of first installment under Subhadra Yojana, Odisha's flagship programme, will be credited tomorrow, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

As many as 18 lakh women beneficiaries will be benefitted under Subhadra scheme in fourth phase of first installment on Saturday.

The money will be disbursed among beneficiaries at a grand programme scheduled in Jajpur tomorrow.

With disbursement of money under Subhadra Yojana, total 98 lakh women will be benefited under the scheme.

The eligible beneficiaries, who will be left out of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), will be added to the scheme by March 8 this year, Parida told reporters.

Of 3.38 lakh applicants, 59,000 have been given NPCI clearance so far, she said, stressing that not a single eligible beneficiary will be left out of the Subhadra scheme.

Those will be included under the scheme newly, will receive both the first and second installment money on March 8, the International Women's Day, she said.

"Subhadra Yojana is the source of women development. This is not a flagship programme, rather an attempt to make women as entrepreneurs in the state, Parida said.