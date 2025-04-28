Sundargarh: In a major step towards shaping the future of young minds, the District Education Office (DEO) Sundargarh has initiated a comprehensive Career Guidance and Life Skills Programme for students across the district.

The programme aims to equip students with crucial life skills, offer structured career guidance, and significantly reduce dropout rates in schools.



As part of the implementation strategy, a Training of Teachers (ToT) was organized at Uditnagar High School, Rourkela, on 25th and 26th April 2025. Teachers across Panposh division from Government high schools and higher secondary schools participated in the training, enhancing themselves to guide and mentor students effectively under this initiative.

The programme was further strengthened by the inspiring presence of key dignitaries, including Sushma Bilung, CEO of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Sundargarh, Suprabhat Behera and Debendra Sa, Block Education Officer (BEO). They empowered and motivated the teachers, emphasizing the crucial role of career counseling and life skills guidance in today’s education system.

Speaking at the event, Sushma Bilung, CEO, DMF Sundargarh, said, "We believe every child deserves the right guidance to unlock their true potential. By empowering teachers today, we are securing a better tomorrow for our students. This initiative will build confidence, vision, and resilience among the youth of Sundargarh."

Adding his thoughts, the Block Education Officers, stated, "Teachers are the true changemakers. By equipping them with the right skills and knowledge, we are creating a ripple effect that will benefit thousands of students across Sundargarh." Through this collaborative effort, Sundargarh aims to foster an educational environment where every student has the tools and support needed to succeed in their life further.

The trained teachers will now serve as mentors across the district, ensuring that the benefits of this initiative reach every student, setting a strong foundation for their academic and professional journeys ahead.