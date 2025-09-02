Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested suspended Jamada Tahasildar Madhusmita Singh in connection with a multi-crore corruption case.

Singh, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer and Tahasildar of Jamada in Mayurbhanj district, is accused of misappropriating over Rs 4,000 crore of government funds during her tenure as Executive Officer of Belpahar Municipality in Jharsuguda district.

She was suspended by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department last week after a special audit flagged large-scale irregularities, prompting the EOW to take charge of the probe.

Earlier, Belpahar police had arrested Bibhuti Sahoo, the municipality’s accountant, in connection with the same graft case.