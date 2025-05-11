Bhubaneswar: Daily life in Bhubaneswar was disrupted today as the city sweltered under extreme heat, recording the highest temperature of the season so far.

Per the Regional Meteorological Centre, the capital city registered a temperature of 40.4°C by 2:30 PM, surpassing the previous high of 40.2°C recorded on March 28. The heatwave significantly impacted normal activities in the city.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur, located in western Odisha, reported the State’s highest temperature today, touching 43°C by 2:30 PM.

Other cities in the State that recorded temperatures of 40°C or above include Hirakud, which matched Bhubaneswar at 40.4°C, and Rourkela, which registered 40°C.

As of 2:30 PM, Chandbali recorded 39.2°C, Balasore stood at 38.2°C, and Jharsuguda logged 37.6°C.

The intense heat and humidity continue to pose health risks, prompting authorities to advise residents to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and remain hydrated.

The meteorological centre further predicted several districts in the State are likely to experience hot and humid conditions over the next five days. An yellow warning has been issued for these areas.