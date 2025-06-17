Bhubaneswar: In a bid to improve grassroots governance, the Odisha Government has decided to launch the ‘Mo Panchayat, Mo Tahsil’ (My Panchayat, My Tahsil) programme.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the initiative aims to provide villagers with on-the-spot resolution of land-related issues at their nearest Revenue Inspector office. Under the programme, Tahsildars and Additional Tahsildars will visit each panchayat twice a month to directly interact with residents and address their concerns.

The minister added villagers will also be able to access 18 revenue-related services via mobile phones, eliminating the need for physical visits to the Revenue Inspector office.

The initiative is expected to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of revenue services, ensuring that no villager is left out of the system.

There are 6,794 gram panchayats in Odisha.