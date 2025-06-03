Khallikote: A Tata Power employee sustained serious injuries after he was reportedly attacked by a consumer in Khallikote in Odisha's Ganjam district here today.

The victim personnel, identified as team leader of Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) Ankit Chaurasia, was assaulted during meter check in Bikrampur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Khallikote police.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Khallikote Community health Centre.

As per reports, Ankit was on a meter inspection duty when the incident took place. He was reviewing the functionality of the electric device in a consumer's residence when the house owner suddenly attacked him with a bamboo stick. The motive behind the seemingly unprovoked attack is still unclear.

Sustaining injuries on his head, Ankit was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. Hospital authorities informed that he is stable and out of danger.

A case has been registered and an investigation initiated.