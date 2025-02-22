Balangir: Addressing promptly to an application by a teacher seeking leave to work as a labourer due to non-payment of salary for last three months, Odisha Government cleared his dues after his application went viral in media.

Along with Prabhudatta Sahoo, the Assistant Teacher (ex-cadre) at the Bandhanbahal Primary School in the Puintala block of Balangir district, the School & Mass Education Department released the salaries to 72 teachers, informed Puintala BEO Loknath Suna today.

Sahoo had submitted an application to the Headmaster of his school on Wednesday seeking grant of leave to work as a labourer for a day.

He mentioned that his financial condition has deteriorated as he was not paid salary for last three months. He sought leave for February 20 to work as a labourer, which was also sanctioned by the Headmaster.

District Education Officer Pradeep Nag clarified that Sahoo’s salary has been pending for two months. Sahoo is part of the Odisha State Assistant Teachers (ex-cadre) group. The delay in salary payments for ex-cadre teachers occurred due to technical issues in the digiGOV website, which processes their salaries.