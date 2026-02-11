Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today arrested a teacher of a government high school on charges of raping a girl student of the institute.

The accused has been identified as Tapas Kumar Badhei, a teacher at the Haladikudar Government High School in Bonaigarh area of Sundargarh.

The Lahunipada police arrested the accused teacher on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

As per reports, the accused had allegedly raped the girl student while facilitating corrections to her Aadhaar card. He had also sexually assaulted several other girls of the school.

The cops sent the accused for medical examination and launched a probe into the incident.