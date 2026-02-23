Bhubaneswar: The mutilated body of a high school teacher was found from the railway track in Odisha’s Rayagada district today.

The deceased has been identified as Panchanan Choudhury, the Sanskrit teacher at Kalinga High School at Jemadeipentha in Rayagada.

Choudhury’s mutilated body was found from the rail track near Jamadeipentha station, reports said.

On being informed, the Government Railway Police (GRP) from Rayagada reached the spot and recovered the body before launching a probe into the incident.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that the high school teacher was under severe mental pressure for last several days and he might have died by suicide at the railway track.