Bhubaneswar: The state government has launched a programme to improve the English communication skills among elementary teachers in Odisha.

The State Institute for Languages and Teachers Training (SILTT) in the capital city here, in collaboration with the Azim Premji University (APU) in Bangalore, has started the English Language Enrichment Course for elementary teachers in Odisha.

In July this year, altogether 60 teachers, two from each of the 30 districts, were trained as Master Trainers for the English Language Enrichment Course.

These 60 Master Trainers are now imparting training to 500 teachers of 314 blocks in 10 districts--Khordha, Cuttack, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Ganjam.

The first training session began on November 18 and continued till November 22. The training programme will continue for the next 9 weeks, in virtual and face-to-face mode.

The programme is being implemented under the supervision of the SILTT and APU. Sumita Das, Director, SILTT and Jenie Alex, Faculty, APU visited various districts and inspected the training programme.