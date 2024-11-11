Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels for Odisha, the boys’ and girls’ teams of roll ball won the 3rd National East Zone U-11 Championship in Kolkata.

The Boys' team won Gold medal after defeating Assam 10-0 goals in the final and lifted the National East Zone Championship trophy.

The Girls’ team played well throughout the tournament. In the finals, Odisha won silver as it lost to Assam 5-0 goals and settled at the second position.

The 12 members in the Boys' & Girls' Odisha Team were:

BOYS

1.SREYASH ADHIKARI (Captain)

2.ARIYAN OJHA

3.SHIBESH SOVAN GARIA(Goal Keeper)

4.SREYANSH PATRA

5.R.N AAYAN

6.AASHLESH NAYAK

7.ANIKET PATI

8.SITANSHU SAHOO

9.MANAN KASYAP

10.RUDRANSH KHUNTIA

11.ARCHIT ANURAG DAS

12.RONAK MALLICK

GIRLS

1.SUDIKSHAA SWAIN (Captain)

2.AANVI SUDIP KUMAR(Vice Captain)

3.ABHIPSA BASU(Goal Keeper)

4.LAGNIKA MAHAPATRA, 5. ADYA ARADHANA SARANGI

6.ANANYA BHARTIA

7.PRANVI SHANAYA BEHERA

8.AMRITA BARAL

9.SAANVI NAWAL

10.NAIRA MOHANTY

11.ARYA AISWARYA SARANGI

12.SAKSHI PATRO

The highest goal scorer of the tournament were both from Odisha. In the Boys category, Captain Shreyash Adhikari was the highest scorer with 38 Goals and in the Girls, Amrita Baral with 9 Goals.