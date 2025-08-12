Basta/Balasore: In a deeply disturbing incident, a Class 8 student allegedly died by suicide after his family prevented him from playing mobile phone game in Basta block of Odisha's Balasore district today.

The boy was identified as Jaikrishna Jena, son of one Santosh Jena of Jamsuli village within Singla police limits. He was found hanging from a towel in the bathroom early in the morning around 6 am. Family members rushed him to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

As per reports, Jaikrishna was addicted to the mobile phone gaming. He paid no heed to his parents' warnings and objections to his screen addiction despite performing poorly in class.

Perturbed at his low scores, family members used to counsel him but to no avail. On Tuesday morning, Jaikrishna, instead of going to tuition, was busy on the phone playing games. When his mother scolded him and confiscated the phone, he flew into a rage.

Jaikrishna headed straight towards the bathroom, locked himself up and allegedly ended his life by hanging. When he did not come out for a long while, his parents got worried. They broke open the door only to find him hanging from a towel. The teenager was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sources in the family said no amount of counselling worked on Jaikrishna and his phone addiction had become a real source of worry for his parents.

Police, meanwhile, registered a case and started probe. the exact cause of death will be established after autopsy, they said.