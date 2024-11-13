Rairakhol: Accusing the Rairakhol Tehsildar Debasish Patra of misbehaving with a Zilla Parishad Member, police complaint has been lodged this afternoon at the Rairakhol Police Station in Sambalpur district.

BJP Zilla Parishad Member from Rairakhol Zone-2, Sharat Pradhan stated in the police complaint that he was beaten with shoes by the Rairakhol Tehsildar at the Government office.

The complainant mentioned he had gone to the Tehsildar office to lodge grievance over a land sale deed. But a verbal duel ensued between him and the Tehsildar.

Subsequently, the Rairakhol Tehsildar misbehaved with the Zilla Parishad Member and beaten him up, the complaint stated.

Official sources said the police and the Sub-Collector held talks with both the parties to resolve the issue.