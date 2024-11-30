Sundargarh: Odisha Government on Saturday suspended Hemgir Tehsildar Labanyendu Mohanty from his service for negligence in duty in Sundargarh district.

Based on a report from the an Sundargarh Collector following allegation of dereliction of duty, the Revenue & Disaster Management Department placed the official under suspension.

As per the order, Mohanty will be placed at Sundargarh Collectorate till the suspension order is revoked by the authority and not allowed to leave the district headquarters without Collector's permission.