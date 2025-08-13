Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped residents of the holy city of Puri in Odisha following threat messages on the walls of the Jagannath temple, raising serious security concerns for the famous 12th century shrine. The graffiti, spotted on the walls of the temple's southern Parikrama Marg, mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hinted at a possible terror attack on the pilgrimage site.

Police have detained a local Raghunath Sahoo (55) in this connection. Sahoo was held based on CCTV footage.

As per reports, warning messages were seen on the temple wall near the Balisahi entrance of the Parikrama Prakalpa (heritage corridor), a popular route taken by devotees. The threats were written at two locations on the wall of the Budhi Maa Thakurani temple. Much to the alarm of locals and temple authorities, the prominent wall writings included phrases like ‘Terrorists will destroy the temple’. The messages also mentioned multiple phone numbers with instructions to "call".The miscreants also vandalised decorative lights installed in the area.

Strangely, the defacement of the temple wall occured in a high security zone which is constantly under scrutiny with CCTVs and security personnel.

On getting information, police had started an investigation and initiated efforts to identify the suspects by scanning CCTV footage. This had led to getting hold of Sahoo. After detaining him, they said he appeared mentally unstable during questioning.

Addressing mediapersons, Puri SP had informed that Sahoo, a local resident, was identified following probe by a special team. He also stated that Sahoo showed signs of mental instability and incoherent speech. "The accused admitted to have scribbled the threatening messages on the temple wall. He was, however, unable to explain his actions and seems mentally unstable. A medical examination will be carried out to assess his mental condition. We believe he acted alone," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The incident has not just spread fear among locals but also stressed the immediate need for stepping up surveillance measures at one of the most revered sites in the country.

This is not a singular episode of the temple's security coming under threat. In the recent past, there were multiple cases of devotees entering the Srimandir premises with hidden spy cameras. A few youths had also scaled the temple walls to enter the premises, questioning the efficacy of the shrine's security apparatus.