Bhubaneswar: Odisha is going to be the textile hub of Eastern India,announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today. Majhi said this while inaugurating Odisha TEX 2025, Eastern India’s largest textile and apparel industry event, organized by the state government in the capital city here.

The landmark event marked a historic moment for India’s textile sector, attracting over 650 delegates, including global brands, leading textile and apparel companies, investors, technology providers, startups, and senior government officials.

Odisha TEX 2025 showcased the state’s growing strength in textiles and apparel and its commitment to creating a world-class ecosystem for manufacturing, innovation, and employment generation.

The event witnessed multiple strategic investment commitments from leading textile and apparel companies, promising to make Odisha a hub for apparel and technical textiles. A total of 33 MoUs were signed, unlocking investments worth Rs 7,808 crore and generating employment for over 53,300 people.

More than 160 companies including respected names like Page Industries, First Step Baby Wear, KPR Mills, Sportking, Adarsh Knitwear, Anubhav Apparels, Bon & Co., and B.L. International actively participated in the summit. Together, they represent the full spectrum of India’s textile value chain from yarn and fabrics to finished garments and technical textiles.

Key Announcements & Policy Highlights

Launch of two state-of-the-art Textile & Footwear Parks with plug-and-play facilities for global-standard manufacturing.

Introduction of modern Workers’ Hostels to enhance industrial stability.

MoUs for Skill Development , enabling youth especially women to gain expertise in automated garmenting, textile machinery, and wearable technologies.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief minister announced that the employment cost subsidies under Odisha Technical Textile & Apparel Policy 2022 will be increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 6000 per month per male workers & from Rs 6000 to Rs 7000 per month per female worker.

“Odisha Tex will be an annual event portraying Odisha’s rich handloom legacy & the state foray into modern Textiles, Apparel & Technical Textiles Ecosystem. Odisha offers the most attractive incentive packages in the country under its Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 and the Odisha Apparel & Technical Textiles Policy 2022, backed by excellent infrastructure and governance," said the Chief Minister.

Announcing a dedicated Task Force under the Industries Department, the Chief Minister assured investors of fast-track implementation and full government support. He emphasized Odisha’s ambitious vision to create over 1 lakh jobs in textiles and apparel by 2030, while expanding new textile clusters in Bolangir, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, and Cuttack.