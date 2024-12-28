Malkangiri: In a major success to anti-naxalite operations, the Odisha Police has arrested three dreaded women Maoists carrying combined cash reward of ₹8 lakh in Malkangiri district.

Based on intelligence inputs, the police have carried out raids and nabbed the women Maoists near Gunthawada village under Chitrakonda police limits.

In a statement issued today, the police have said the trio were involved in exchange of fire on several occasions. Multiple criminal cases have also been pending against the three Maoists.

Police official sources have said the arrested women Maoists were Swapna alias Chandrama Khilo, Babita alias Kamala Khilo and Sunita Khilo. They hail from Dhakadapadar village under Jodambo police limits.

The police official sources have added Swapna was carrying cash reward of ₹4 lakh. She joined the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) in 2018 and was working in the banned outfit’s military platoon.

Babita had joined AOBSZC in 2021 and was working in the Uday Protection team. She was carrying cash reward of ₹2 lakh. Sunita had also joined the Maoist group in 2021 and was carrying reward of ₹2 lakh, the police sources have added.

Interrogation of the Maoists had revealed that they were planning to carry out further subversive activities in the area like attack on the security forces, the police official sources have said.

Combing operations and precise intelligence-based operations have been intensified in the district.