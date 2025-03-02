Rourkela: In a tragic incident, three friends, including a woman, lost their lives after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sundargarh district. The accident occurred around 11:30 pm yesterday near Damadapada Nursery on NH-143 while they were returning from the Bedavyasa Mela on a motorcycle.

The deceased have been identified as Dillip Samasi and Saharei Lakra from Ghasitola, and Anjali Kusum from Turitola.

According to family members, the three friends worked as daily labourers. On Saturday, after receiving their wages for six days of work, they decided to visit he Bedavyasa Mela to celebrate. Unfortunately, while returning home, they met with the fatal accident. Two of them died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The Biramitrapur police handed over the bodies to their families after the post mortem.

The tragic deaths have cast a pall of gloom over the local residents, leaving them in deep sorrow over the untimely loss of the three friends.