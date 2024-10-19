Baripada: In a heart-wrenching incident, three minors met with watery grave in Mayurbhanj district.

The mishap occurred this evening in Subarnarekha Canal near Saraskana Chhak in Jharapokharia area. While the three boys along with friends were playing near the canal, their ball fell into the water. In order to fetch the ball, one of the boys entered the canal and fell into the deep water.

To rescue him, other two minor boys jumped into the water. The three subsequently fell into deep water and went missing. Friends of the three boys cried for help and informed their families.

Upon receiving information, the Fire personnel reached the spot. Following a rescue operation, the personnel fished out the three boys.

The boys, identified as Madan Mohan Sahu aged 13, Shryanshu Sahu aged 14 and Saisundar Sahu aged 14 from Saraskana village were rushed to the Shirsa Community Health Centre. They were declared brought-dead.