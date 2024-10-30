Sundargarh: In a gruesome incident, five persons including three women were reportedly killed while four others sustained critical injuries in a group clash in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place near Karamdihi within Sundargarh Sadar police limits. Of the five deceased, four were identified as Chama Bhonsle (25), brother Subash Pawar (23), Charan Kumar (45) and his wife Kaila Kumar (35).

The injured victims which included three minors have been shifted to Sundargarh hospital. While the exact cause behind the clash is not established yet, preliminary investigation revealed that adultery had led to the brutal attack.

As per reports, two groups of people from Wardha in Maharashtra had settled near Karamdihi since a few months. The nomads were doing odd jobs and were staying in a make-shift arrangement. One of them, Avinash Pawar had married for the second time after his first wife eloped with another man. He had three children, one from his first marriage and two from the second. However, his second wife's previous marital status had led to conflict between the two groups.

On Tuesday night at around 11 pm, the second group attacked Avinash and others with swords and knives while they were sleeping, killing five inluding three women on the spot. Avinash and three minor children sustained critical injuries in the attack. The accused gang then fled with his second wife and two children.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and started investigation. While Sundargarh SP and DIG Western Range also reached the hospital, four platoons police have been deployed to prevent any further flare-up.

Official sources said two teams of police have been formed to track down the accused and searches are being carried out in various areas.