Bhubaneswar: Cricket lovers have a reason to cheer as the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) reduced the ticket prices for the India vs England match to be held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera said the decision to revise the ticket prices has been taken on basis of the recommendation made by Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Behera added a follow-up review meeting about the upcoming match will be held in next 15 days.

The second One-Day International (ODI) Day and Night match between India and England is scheduled to be held at the Barabati Stadium on February 9, 2025. For the first time in over five years, the Barabati Stadium is going to host an ODI.

During the tour of England team to India, the two teams will play five T20 International and three One-Day International matches.

Here’s the detailed revised ticket rates for the match: