Bhubaneswar: The state government has tightened security at the key establishments in the Odisha capital here in view of the proposed nationwide general strike by the trade unions on February 12.

The authorities have stepped up security at Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan, Krushi Bhawan and Heads of Department Building in the capital city.

The state government, meanwhile, asked the employees of these establishments to reach office by 9.30 am on Thursday.

The Home Department of the state government today issued a communique in this regard to the heads of the departments.

As per the communique, the front gate of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 am on Thursday and all the passage will be regulated through the rear gate.

“Security check of identity cards and passes of the employees and visitors will be intensified. Travelling in a vehicle having car pass will not be permitted without valid authority of entry,” read the communique.

The entry of visitors to these key establishments has been restricted. Persons having prior appointment will be given entry passes on the recommendations of the concerned department, it added.

The employees have been advised to remain in their seats and attend to their duties without undue movement.

They have been told to inform the Secretary, Home Department (Phone No. 0674-2393849) and the Additional DCP, Secretariat security (Phone No. 0674-2322522) in case of any untoward incident.